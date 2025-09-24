Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 151.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 9.2%

QUAL opened at $192.82 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $187.86 and a 200 day moving average of $178.47. The stock has a market cap of $55.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $148.34 and a 52-week high of $187.26.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

