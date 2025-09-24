Brewster Financial Planning LLC Has $1.31 Million Stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAC

Brewster Financial Planning LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Brewster Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Brewster Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 3,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter.

DFAC opened at $38.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.94. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $38.82. The company has a market capitalization of $37.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.96.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

