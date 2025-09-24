iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF Position Decreased by Axis Wealth Partners LLC

Axis Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Axis Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 311.2% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 27.3% during the first quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,667,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 27.0% during the first quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 3,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 38,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,051,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.0%

IWF stock opened at $467.74 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $308.67 and a one year high of $473.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $447.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $406.01.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

