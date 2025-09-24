Evanson Asset Management LLC Purchases 147 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,675 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SSA Swiss Advisors AG purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its position in International Business Machines by 322.6% in the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 41.5% in the first quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:IBM opened at $272.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.48. International Business Machines Corporation has a one year low of $203.51 and a one year high of $296.16. The firm has a market cap of $253.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $16.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.58 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 37.62%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IBM. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $275.00.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

