Evanson Asset Management LLC Purchases 147 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,675 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SSA Swiss Advisors AG purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its position in International Business Machines by 322.6% in the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 41.5% in the first quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
International Business Machines Trading Up 0.4%
NYSE:IBM opened at $272.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.48. International Business Machines Corporation has a one year low of $203.51 and a one year high of $296.16. The firm has a market cap of $253.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91.
International Business Machines Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 109.09%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently issued reports on IBM. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $275.00.
View Our Latest Analysis on IBM
International Business Machines Company Profile
International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than International Business Machines
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- 3 Quantum Computing ETFs to Know—And Why 2 Don’t Hold D-Wave
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Forget Tariffs, Landstar and West Fraser Can Still Rally
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Is Super Micro Next in Line for a Big AI Takeover?
Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.