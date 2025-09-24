Verum Partners LLC Has $462,000 Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

Verum Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Verum Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,352,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,309,000 after purchasing an additional 912,514 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,251,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,672,000 after buying an additional 458,676 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 6,186,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,839,000 after buying an additional 124,452 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,183,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,243,000 after buying an additional 403,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,427,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,914,000 after buying an additional 246,944 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $292.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $87.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $272.13. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $223.65 and a 1-year high of $294.07.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

