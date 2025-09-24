Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 478 Shares of Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 386,550 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $105,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 30.1% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 27,786 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its position in Salesforce by 4.6% during the second quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 59,970 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $16,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs bought a new stake in Salesforce during the first quarter worth $9,367,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 344,887 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $93,016,000 after buying an additional 81,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 6.8% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 110,968 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,260,000 after buying an additional 7,091 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $244.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $232.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.53, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.22. Salesforce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $226.48 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 16.87%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.416 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.13%.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.19, for a total transaction of $558,427.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,956,332,806.49. This trade represents a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Blair Kirk acquired 3,400 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $254.66 per share, with a total value of $865,844.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 3,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,819.84. This trade represents a 801.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,500 shares of company stock valued at $19,402,583. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Salesforce from $255.00 to $221.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $311.00 to $309.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Salesforce from $440.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. DA Davidson upgraded Salesforce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $430.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.58.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

