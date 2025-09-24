IMS Capital Management Takes $1.47 Million Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

IMS Capital Management purchased a new position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,196 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 11.3% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 29,278 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,866 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. CCM Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 88,455 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $14,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 125.0% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 270 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total transaction of $234,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 21,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,102,655.20. The trade was a 7.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $34,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,510. This represents a 49.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,100 shares of company stock worth $2,026,291 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $169.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.19. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $120.80 and a one year high of $182.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $157.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.51.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. QUALCOMM has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 34.33%.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Arete raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Wall Street Zen cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $185.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.82.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

