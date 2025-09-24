Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Stock Holdings Increased by BNC Wealth Management LLC

BNC Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,610 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Netflix makes up approximately 1.4% of BNC Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optima Capital LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Optima Capital LLC now owns 239 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Unified Investment Management raised its stake in Netflix by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Unified Investment Management now owns 474 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 369 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,443,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 505 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,207.76, for a total value of $3,140,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,457,842.16. The trade was a 41.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Cletus R. Willems sold 238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,153.52, for a total value of $274,537.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,728 shares of company stock valued at $108,700,648. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $1,218.47 on Wednesday. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $677.88 and a fifty-two week high of $1,341.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,210.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,145.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $517.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $0.12. Netflix had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 24.58%.The company had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Netflix from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “market underperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Saturday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,328.87.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

