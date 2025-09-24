Ballentine Partners LLC Buys 8,521 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 26.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,521 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $12,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 5,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Armis Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $282,000. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $723,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,874,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $346.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.51 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $236.13 and a 1 year high of $348.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $317.99 and its 200-day moving average is $305.41.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

