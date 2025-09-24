Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO Shares Sold by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,706 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,889 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 892,064 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $55,049,000 after buying an additional 6,501 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 255.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,819,547 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $482,509,000 after acquiring an additional 5,622,672 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,037,909 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $249,180,000 after acquiring an additional 904,548 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 111,510 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO opened at $67.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $267.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.19. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.01 and a 12-month high of $72.55.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 62.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on CSCO. Barclays upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, August 15th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 9,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $651,547.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 161,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,766,689.20. The trade was a 5.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 17,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total transaction of $1,190,891.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 198,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,512,197.25. This represents a 8.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,965 shares of company stock valued at $5,559,996. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

