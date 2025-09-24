Legacy Financial Group LLC Buys 245 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

Legacy Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,287 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banyan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 17.2% in the second quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,337 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 6,785 shares during the period. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth $192,000. Main Street Group LTD grew its position in Walmart by 168.3% during the second quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 6,120 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 3,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCM Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 200,061 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $19,562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on WMT. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Walmart from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up from $108.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Walmart from $111.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Twenty-nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.62.

Walmart Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE WMT opened at $102.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $816.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.65. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.98 and a fifty-two week high of $106.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $169.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,610 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.71, for a total transaction of $166,973.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 645,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,993,341.28. The trade was a 0.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Suresh Kumar sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.47, for a total transaction of $3,104,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 1,787,200 shares in the company, valued at $184,921,584. This represents a 1.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 151,232 shares of company stock worth $14,960,635. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

