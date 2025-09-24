Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in GE Aerospace $GE

Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Copia Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 14,200.0% during the first quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial grew its holdings in GE Aerospace by 46.0% in the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on GE shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $296.00 price target (up previously from $227.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.92.

GE Aerospace Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of GE Aerospace stock opened at $305.50 on Wednesday. GE Aerospace has a twelve month low of $159.36 and a twelve month high of $305.78. The stock has a market cap of $323.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $275.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.60.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 18.64%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.800 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 20.08%.

GE Aerospace Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

