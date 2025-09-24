Norden Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Norden Group LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,470 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 4,476 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 178.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 45,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after purchasing an additional 29,438 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 264,574 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,958,000 after purchasing an additional 29,825 shares during the last quarter. LM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. LM Advisors LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 17,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.93, for a total transaction of $2,767,996.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 313,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,507,558.64. The trade was a 5.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 225,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total transaction of $36,893,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,359,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,897,879.56. This trade represents a 6.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 270,198 shares of company stock worth $44,183,576. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $160.90 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.48 and a 1 year high of $186.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $165.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.18.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $173.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.88.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

