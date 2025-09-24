Ballentine Partners LLC Purchases 2,537 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 352,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $38,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Barn Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 6,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC now owns 7,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GDS Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 3,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $119.33 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $89.22 and a twelve month high of $128.61. The firm has a market cap of $86.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.27 and a 200 day moving average of $108.28.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

