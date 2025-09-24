Mather Group LLC. Decreases Stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF $GOVT

Mather Group LLC. lowered its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 187,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,098 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOVT. BOS Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 24,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 11,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 17.4% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 15,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $23.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.84.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

