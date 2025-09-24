Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO Shares Purchased by DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc

DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.1% of DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VWO. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 825.0% in the 1st quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Bulwark Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 250.0% during the first quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO stock opened at $54.06 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.53 and a fifty-two week high of $54.85.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

