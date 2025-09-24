iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Position Lowered by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,685,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,635 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.17% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $1,046,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVV. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 53,779.2% during the 1st quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 24,775,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,921,238,000 after buying an additional 24,729,312 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,892,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,425,259,000 after buying an additional 5,708,115 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 65,310.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,113,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,454,000 after buying an additional 4,107,350 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,308,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,230,317,000 after buying an additional 3,757,143 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,472,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,008,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703,613 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $666.50 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $484.00 and a fifty-two week high of $670.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $645.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $601.20. The firm has a market cap of $671.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

