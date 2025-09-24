Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Stock Position Lowered by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 967,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,300 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up about 0.5% of Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $154,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PG. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 120.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 364,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,098,000 after buying an additional 199,258 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,426,000 after buying an additional 4,562 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 50,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,677,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 120,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,451,000 after buying an additional 25,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kelly Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE:PG opened at $152.57 on Wednesday. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $149.91 and a 1 year high of $180.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.36.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.06. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The business had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th were paid a $1.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 18th. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (down previously from $178.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. BNP Paribas restated an “outperform” rating and set a $177.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $170.00 price target (down previously from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 10,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total value of $1,612,283.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 34,978 shares in the company, valued at $5,532,120.48. This trade represents a 22.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 40,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total transaction of $6,309,515.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 319,375 shares in the company, valued at $50,228,106.25. This represents a 11.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,181 shares of company stock worth $18,918,012 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

