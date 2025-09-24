QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM Shares Acquired by Verum Partners LLC

Verum Partners LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 11.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,992 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Verum Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151,925 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $24,209,000 after acquiring an additional 6,687 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,465,000. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 11.3% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 29,278 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,866 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Arete Research set a $200.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup restated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $185.00 price target on QUALCOMM and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Arete upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total value of $234,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 21,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,102,655.20. This trade represents a 7.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total value of $122,462.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,106 shares in the company, valued at $171,230.92. This trade represents a 41.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,026,291 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 0.1%

QCOM opened at $169.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $120.80 and a twelve month high of $182.10. The company has a market cap of $182.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $157.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.51.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 26.77%.QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. QUALCOMM has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.33%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

