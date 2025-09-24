Maseco LLP Invests $215,000 in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC

Maseco LLP acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at $35,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PNC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $178.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $238.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.50.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of PNC stock opened at $203.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $80.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.11. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a one year low of $145.12 and a one year high of $216.26.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.29. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 18.33%.The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. The PNC Financial Services Group has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 15th. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

