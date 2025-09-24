Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF $FNDX Shares Bought by BCS Wealth Management

BCS Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 145,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,781 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF were worth $3,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FNDX. Boulay Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF in the first quarter valued at about $140,067,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 31.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,764,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,321,000 after buying an additional 1,878,599 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,957,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,957,000. Finally, PTM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,418,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Price Performance

FNDX opened at $26.34 on Wednesday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF has a 1-year low of $20.41 and a 1-year high of $26.52. The stock has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.15.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.