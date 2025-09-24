QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM Shares Bought by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,278 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 18.4% in the second quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,866 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. CCM Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.1% in the second quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 88,455 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $14,087,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 125.0% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 270 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unified Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.8% in the second quarter. Unified Investment Management now owns 9,879 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total transaction of $122,462.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 1,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,230.92. This trade represents a 41.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $34,170.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,510. This trade represents a 49.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,100 shares of company stock worth $2,026,291 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. Arete Research set a $200.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Arete raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.82.

QCOM stock opened at $169.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.21. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $120.80 and a 12 month high of $182.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.06. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The business had revenue of $10.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. QUALCOMM has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. Equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.33%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

