Fidelity Total Bond ETF $FBND is tru Independence LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

tru Independence LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 317,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,473 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF comprises about 4.2% of tru Independence LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. tru Independence LLC owned 0.07% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $14,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock opened at $46.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.56. The company has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.17. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $44.30 and a 1 year high of $47.04.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

