Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Shares Sold by Hartmann Taylor Wealth Management LLC

Hartmann Taylor Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies comprises about 0.9% of Hartmann Taylor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Hartmann Taylor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,553,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,310,000 after purchasing an additional 64,973 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,543,888,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 20.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,746,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998,716 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 38.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,180,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,221,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 4.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,614,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,055,000 after acquiring an additional 571,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 36,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.35, for a total transaction of $5,708,200.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 307,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,687,874.50. This trade represents a 10.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.55, for a total value of $4,786,500.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 702,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,129,506.30. This represents a 4.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,634,634 shares of company stock valued at $250,524,804. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PLTR opened at $182.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $164.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.56. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.05 and a 1-year high of $190.00. The company has a market cap of $433.07 billion, a PE ratio of 608.52, a P/E/G ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 2.59.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 22.18%.The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PLTR. Mizuho set a $165.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, September 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wedbush set a $200.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $170.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.22.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

