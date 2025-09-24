Kopp Family Office LLC Acquires 116,980 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Kopp Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 208.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,980 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 6.9% of Kopp Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Kopp Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IMS Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $373,000. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,168,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,463,000 after purchasing an additional 34,482 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 10,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Charter Capital Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,367,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 9,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJH opened at $65.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.38 and its 200-day moving average is $60.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $50.15 and a 12-month high of $68.33.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

