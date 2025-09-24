CGN Advisors LLC Sells 16,133 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF $SCHB

CGN Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,133 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHB. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $161,574,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,807.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,008,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903,192 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 107.6% during the first quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc now owns 3,527,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828,084 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 16.6% during the first quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 11,901,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 230.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,916,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,754 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $25.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $18.52 and a 52-week high of $25.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.09.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

