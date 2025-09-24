Danaher Corporation to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NYSE:DHR)

Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 9th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the conglomerate on Friday, October 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th.

Danaher has a payout ratio of 14.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Danaher to earn $8.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.9%.

Danaher Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of DHR opened at $189.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $135.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Danaher has a 12 month low of $171.00 and a 12 month high of $279.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $199.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.16. Danaher had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Danaher has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.800 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Danaher will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Teri List sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total transaction of $586,324.68. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 20,751 shares in the company, valued at $4,379,706.06. The trade was a 11.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 485.7% during the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 25,098 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 20,813 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 170,505 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth about $539,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 20,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 8,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in Danaher by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 196,682 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,328,000 after buying an additional 19,086 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

