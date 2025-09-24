Kentucky Trust Co Has $1.64 Million Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

Kentucky Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,955 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Kentucky Trust Co’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,674 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $656,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMAT. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Applied Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $172.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Monday. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Daiwa America cut Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Cfra Research raised Applied Materials to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.15.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of AMAT opened at $200.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.77. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.74 and a twelve month high of $215.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $176.40 and a 200-day moving average of $166.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. Applied Materials has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.910-2.310 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.93%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

