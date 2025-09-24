Accurate Wealth Management LLC Buys 183 Shares of General Dynamics Corporation $GD

Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,003 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 213.8% during the first quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GD shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $325.00 price objective on General Dynamics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $348.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $284.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on General Dynamics from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $315.78.

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.1%

GD stock opened at $322.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $86.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.50. General Dynamics Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $239.20 and a fifty-two week high of $330.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $317.15 and a 200-day moving average of $290.44.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $13.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.13 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 8.13%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.26 EPS. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.050-15.150 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 40.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 129,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.57, for a total transaction of $40,478,751.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 769,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,325,666.99. This represents a 14.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 33,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.20, for a total value of $10,634,848.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 45,192 shares in the company, valued at $14,244,518.40. This trade represents a 42.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 275,020 shares of company stock worth $86,414,503 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

