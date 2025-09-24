Maseco LLP Acquires Shares of 4,889 Vanguard Large-Cap ETF $VV

Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 119.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,798,000 after buying an additional 21,781 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. United Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000.

Shares of VV stock opened at $307.46 on Wednesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $221.40 and a 12 month high of $309.40. The stock has a market cap of $45.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $296.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.06.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

