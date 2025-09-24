Kagan Cocozza Asset Management Cuts Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM

Kagan Cocozza Asset Management lessened its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,871 shares during the quarter. Kagan Cocozza Asset Management’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. HRC Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. HRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of VYM stock opened at $140.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $64.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.23. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $112.05 and a 12 month high of $142.17.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.