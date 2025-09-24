3,800 Shares in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF $VV Bought by Seven Post Investment Office LP

Seven Post Investment Office LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,000. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for 0.4% of Seven Post Investment Office LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Columbia River Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VV opened at $307.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $296.87 and its 200-day moving average is $276.06. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $221.40 and a fifty-two week high of $309.40.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

