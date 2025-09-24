Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF $DFSV Shares Bought by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 29.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,462,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,452,290 shares during the period. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Mather Group LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Mather Group LLC. owned about 4.03% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF worth $190,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFSV. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $381,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,958,000. Bannerman Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $253,000. Aegis Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,719,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 727,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,407,000 after buying an additional 163,534 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFSV opened at $32.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.22. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $23.80 and a 12 month high of $34.23.

About Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

