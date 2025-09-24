2,958 Shares in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS Bought by IMS Capital Management

IMS Capital Management bought a new stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in Zoetis by 6.5% during the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 63.4% in the second quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Unified Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the second quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 18,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.
Zoetis Stock Down 1.5%
Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $142.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $63.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $150.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.17. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.70 and a 12-month high of $197.51.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZTS. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Leerink Partners lowered Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.88.
Zoetis Company Profile
Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.
