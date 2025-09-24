2,958 Shares in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS Bought by IMS Capital Management

IMS Capital Management bought a new stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in Zoetis by 6.5% during the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 63.4% in the second quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Unified Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the second quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 18,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $142.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $63.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $150.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.17. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.70 and a 12-month high of $197.51.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.83% and a return on equity of 56.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZTS. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Leerink Partners lowered Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.88.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

