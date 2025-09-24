Kentucky Trust Co Has $55,000 Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $IEMG

Kentucky Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 68.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEMG. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

IEMG opened at $65.97 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.29 and a fifty-two week high of $66.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.48 and a 200-day moving average of $58.26. The company has a market capitalization of $107.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

