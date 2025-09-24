Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF $QQQM Shares Acquired by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Westwind Capital bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Crews Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 328.6% during the first quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QQQM stock opened at $246.25 on Wednesday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $165.72 and a 1 year high of $248.17. The stock has a market cap of $59.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $236.27 and its 200-day moving average is $216.26.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

