Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Professional Diversity Network Stock Performance

Professional Diversity Network stock opened at $2.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.24. The company has a market cap of $7.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.32. Professional Diversity Network has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $12.39.

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.64 million for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative net margin of 37.18% and a negative return on equity of 65.71%.

About Professional Diversity Network

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates through three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore).

