Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AWI. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 target price (up previously from $158.00) on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Loop Capital set a $190.00 target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $157.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.50.

Armstrong World Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $196.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $188.51 and its 200 day moving average is $162.77. Armstrong World Industries has a 1 year low of $122.37 and a 1 year high of $200.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $424.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.05 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 39.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. Armstrong World Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.150-7.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Armstrong World Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.308 per share. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 7th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.20%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Armstrong World Industries

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 652.3% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 98.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

