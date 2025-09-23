Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.43.

Hamilton Lane Trading Down 0.8%

Hamilton Lane stock opened at $149.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $152.56 and its 200-day moving average is $150.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.32. Hamilton Lane has a 1 year low of $124.10 and a 1 year high of $203.72. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 1.26.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.33. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 29.47%. The company had revenue of $196.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Hamilton Lane Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 19th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hamilton Lane news, major shareholder River 5 Ltd French sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total transaction of $21,976,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 330,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,350,497.65. This trade represents a 31.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hamilton Lane

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Hamilton Lane by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 9,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

See Also

