Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.52 and traded as low as $0.50. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. shares last traded at $0.50, with a volume of 2,039 shares trading hands.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Stock Down 2.0%

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.76.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.

