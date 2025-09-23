AdvisorNet Financial Inc Grows Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,442 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,460 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,563 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 6,129 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $395,000. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $865,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $28,611,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,132,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,010,721.28. This represents a 20.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $3,013,125.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 86,531 shares in the company, valued at $8,343,319.02. This trade represents a 26.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 354,571 shares of company stock worth $33,810,741. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on UBER. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.06.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 1.0%

UBER stock opened at $99.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.61. The company has a market capitalization of $207.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.33 and a 12 month high of $101.99.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 59.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

See Also

