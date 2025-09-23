BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) and Globeimmune (OTCMKTS:GBIM) Critical Comparison

Globeimmune (OTCMKTS:GBIM – Get Free Report) and BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Globeimmune and BridgeBio Pharma”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Globeimmune alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Globeimmune N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A BridgeBio Pharma $221.90 million 44.40 -$535.76 million ($4.09) -12.60

Risk and Volatility

Globeimmune has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BridgeBio Pharma.

Globeimmune has a beta of -275.11, indicating that its share price is 27,611% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BridgeBio Pharma has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.9% of BridgeBio Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 23.5% of Globeimmune shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.2% of BridgeBio Pharma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Globeimmune and BridgeBio Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Globeimmune N/A N/A N/A BridgeBio Pharma -329.25% N/A -85.69%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Globeimmune and BridgeBio Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Globeimmune 0 0 0 0 0.00 BridgeBio Pharma 0 0 17 0 3.00

BridgeBio Pharma has a consensus price target of $63.94, indicating a potential upside of 24.06%. Given BridgeBio Pharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BridgeBio Pharma is more favorable than Globeimmune.

Summary

BridgeBio Pharma beats Globeimmune on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Globeimmune

(Get Free Report)

GlobeImmune, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic products for cancer and infectious diseases based on proprietary Tarmogen platform. Its product candidate includes GS-4774, which is in Phase 2 trials for the treatment of patients with chronically infected with hepatitis B virus, as well as with oral antiviral suppressive therapy. The company is also involved in developing GI-6301 for the treatment of cancers expressing the brachyury protein; and GI-6207 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat medullary thyroid cancer. In addition, it is involved in developing GI-4000, which is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of resected pancreas cancer; and is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of colorectal cancer. Further, the company is involved in developing various other product candidates targeting various infectious diseases that are in preclinical development stage, which include GI-19000 to treat tuberculosis; GI-2010 for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus; and GI-18000 for hepatitis D virus infection. It has strategic collaborations with Gilead Sciences, Inc. and Celgene Corporation. The company was formerly known as Ceres Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to GlobeImmune, Inc. in May 2001. GlobeImmune, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado. GlobeImmune, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of ImmunityBio, Inc.

About BridgeBio Pharma

(Get Free Report)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD. The company also develops Encaleret, a small molecule antagonist of the calcium sensing receptor, or CaSR, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for treating autosomal dominant hypocalcemia type 1, or ADH1; and BBP-418, a glycosylation substrate pro-drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for treating limb-girdle muscular dystrophy type 2I/R9 (LGMD2I/R9). In addition, it engages in developing products for mendelian, oncology, and gene therapy diseases. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has license and collaboration agreements with the Leland Stanford Junior University; and Leidos Biomedical Research, Inc. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Globeimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globeimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.