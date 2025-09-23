Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) Insider Sells C$267,664.00 in Stock

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM – Get Free Report) insider Derek Zhihua Liu sold 40,000 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.69, for a total transaction of C$267,664.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 132,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$883,358.12. This represents a 23.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock.

Silvercorp Metals Stock Up 13.7%

Shares of TSE SVM opened at C$8.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.58 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.90. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a 1 year low of C$4.14 and a 1 year high of C$8.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 4.43.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc is a mineral mining company. It acquires, explores, develops, and mines precious and base metal mineral properties at its producing mines and exploration and development projects in China. The group produces silver, gold, lead, and zinc.

