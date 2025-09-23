Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) Insider Sells C$267,664.00 in Stock

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM – Get Free Report) insider Derek Zhihua Liu sold 40,000 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.69, for a total transaction of C$267,664.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 132,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$883,358.12. This represents a 23.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock.
Silvercorp Metals Stock Up 13.7%
Shares of TSE SVM opened at C$8.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.58 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.90. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a 1 year low of C$4.14 and a 1 year high of C$8.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 4.43.
Silvercorp Metals Company Profile
