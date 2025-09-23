LCM Capital Management Inc Buys 93 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total transaction of $8,108,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,397,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,149,304. This trade represents a 1.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total transaction of $4,637,754.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 42,999 shares in the company, valued at $8,371,905.30. This represents a 35.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 258,088 shares of company stock worth $52,405,304. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.35.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $252.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.66 and a 12 month high of $256.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.67 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.95%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

