Head to Head Comparison: International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) and Corpay (NYSE:CPAY)

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report) and Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.7% of International Money Express shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.8% of Corpay shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of International Money Express shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Corpay shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get International Money Express alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares International Money Express and Corpay”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Money Express $658.65 million 0.65 $58.82 million $1.64 8.81 Corpay $3.97 billion 5.33 $1.00 billion $14.72 20.38

Corpay has higher revenue and earnings than International Money Express. International Money Express is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Corpay, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

International Money Express has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corpay has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for International Money Express and Corpay, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Money Express 1 5 2 0 2.13 Corpay 0 5 9 0 2.64

International Money Express presently has a consensus target price of $19.60, suggesting a potential upside of 35.64%. Corpay has a consensus target price of $399.43, suggesting a potential upside of 33.14%. Given International Money Express’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe International Money Express is more favorable than Corpay.

Profitability

This table compares International Money Express and Corpay’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Money Express 8.01% 42.08% 12.03% Corpay 25.17% 39.13% 7.20%

Summary

Corpay beats International Money Express on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About International Money Express

(Get Free Report)

International Money Express, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards. It provides services through sending and paying agents and company-operated stores, as well as through online and Internet-enabled mobile devices. International Money Express, Inc. is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

About Corpay

(Get Free Report)

Corpay, Inc. operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards. It also provides corporate payment solutions consisting of accounts payable automation; virtual cards, cross-border solutions; and purchasing and travel and entertainment card products, as well as lodging payments solutions for employees who travel overnight for work purposes; traveling crews and stranded passengers from airlines and cruise lines; and insurance policyholders displaced from their homes due to damage or catastrophe. In addition, the company offers gifts and payroll cards. It serves business, merchant, consumer, and payment network customers. The company was formerly known as FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Corpay, Inc. in March 2024. Corpay, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.