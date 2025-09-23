LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Grows Stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,049 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 1.4% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $11,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 30,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 11,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. LM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. LM Advisors LLC now owns 8,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, LifeWealth Investments LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XOM. TD Cowen raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.76.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total transaction of $238,351.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,413.05. The trade was a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $112.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.37. The stock has a market cap of $477.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 1 year low of $97.80 and a 1 year high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $81.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%.Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 56.25%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

