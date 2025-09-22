Ridgewood Investments LLC Raises Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF $VSS

Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 36.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 987 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 25,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter.

VSS stock opened at $143.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $102.76 and a 12 month high of $145.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.54.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

