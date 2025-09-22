Ridgewood Investments LLC Increases Stake in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Marmo Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. StrongBox Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Horizon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,812,000 after acquiring an additional 31,514 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $339.18 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $316.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $304.59. The company has a market cap of $113.08 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $236.13 and a 52-week high of $341.24.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

