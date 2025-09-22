BTC Capital Management Inc. Has $766,000 Holdings in Amphenol Corporation $APH

BTC Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,752 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APH. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 54.8% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 21,109 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 7,474 shares in the last quarter. Busey Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the second quarter worth approximately $13,873,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 3.5% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,111 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Amphenol by 15.5% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 381,199 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,643,000 after purchasing an additional 51,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the second quarter valued at about $217,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on APH shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Amphenol from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $115.00 target price on Amphenol in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Amphenol from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.62.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 199,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.43, for a total value of $22,069,214.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 125,695 shares in the company, valued at $13,880,498.85. This represents a 61.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 113,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total transaction of $12,304,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 665,924 shares of company stock worth $73,369,357 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Trading Up 1.7%

NYSE APH opened at $124.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.48, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.35. Amphenol Corporation has a 12 month low of $56.45 and a 12 month high of $124.39.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. Amphenol had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 16.90%.The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Amphenol has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.29%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

