Golden State Equity Partners Sells 6,377 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV

Golden State Equity Partners lowered its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,377 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 318.4% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 23,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 17,730 shares in the last quarter. Avos Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 23.8% during the first quarter. Avos Capital Management LLC now owns 653,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,752,000 after buying an additional 125,521 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $695,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $81,197,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 244,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,644,000 after acquiring an additional 107,272 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SGOV opened at $100.62 on Monday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.15 and a 1-year high of $100.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.53.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

